Americans using 'Buy now, pay later' apps to combat high grocery bills

(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – High grocery bills are becoming a major problem for Democrats. As Americans are struggling to make ends meet, without much effort to mitigate the problems and concerns by the party in power.

The situation has gotten so tense, that families have resorted to taking out loans to pay for groceries using “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) apps according to the Daily Mail.

More and more retailers have begun supporting the option, including Costco, Doordash, Safeway, and Starbucks. "Installment-pay services such as Klarna and Afterpay offer interest-free short-term loans to cover purchases,” the Daily Mail explained. “But the fines for late payments can be steep, and critics fear their ease of use could lure shoppers into dangerous debt.”

Read the full story ›