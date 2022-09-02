A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Americans using 'Buy now, pay later' apps to combat high grocery bills

Critics fear practice could lure shoppers into dangerous debt

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2022 at 3:34pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – High grocery bills are becoming a major problem for Democrats. As Americans are struggling to make ends meet, without much effort to mitigate the problems and concerns by the party in power.

The situation has gotten so tense, that families have resorted to taking out loans to pay for groceries using “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) apps according to the Daily Mail.

More and more retailers have begun supporting the option, including Costco, Doordash, Safeway, and Starbucks. "Installment-pay services such as Klarna and Afterpay offer interest-free short-term loans to cover purchases,” the Daily Mail explained. “But the fines for late payments can be steep, and critics fear their ease of use could lure shoppers into dangerous debt.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







IRS leaks details from 120,000 taxpayers
As America self-destructs with green energy, China preps for war with coal
Facing severe military manpower shortages, Russia now recruiting from prisons
Super typhoon barrels toward China
Argentina VP Cristina Fernández escapes assassination attempt unharmed after gun misfires
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×