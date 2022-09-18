Amid porn debate, Jill Biden makes stunning remark on school libraries

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Dozens of fights have erupted in recent months between librarians in America's public schools and parents, with the librarians often advocating for what the parents consider flat-out pornography.

So where does Jill Biden, who has a career in education, come down on the subject?

In favor of having "all" books available for children.

“This is America, we don’t ban books,” Dr. Jill Biden said in an exclusive interview with TODAY @SheinelleJones. pic.twitter.com/9sOPVDwwDN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 13, 2022

"This is America. We don't ban books," she claimed in an interview with Today.

A report on her opinion published at PJMedia pointed out that schools sometimes have "inappropriate and sometimes pornographic materials in their libraries, often under the guise of 'inclusivity.'"

It explained, "Thankfully, states like Florida are empowering parents to have more input over materials and curricula, and parents are starting to fight back against subversive and obscene materials being made available to their children."

But the report pointed out Jill Biden "doesn’t like it one bit."

In that NBC interview, a network personality, Sheinelle Jones," asked, "Parents and politicians are now weighing in on what books should be in our school libraries, and what their kids are being taught. Where’s the line, in your opinion, with how much of a say parents have when it comes to what their kids are learning in school? Is there a balance between, you know, ‘This book should be in the library, this book is under review…"

Jill Biden cut her off, demanding, "All books should be in the library. All books. This is America. We don’t ban books."

Explained the report, "Either Jill Biden is ignorant of what kind of materials are being made available to young children, or she doesn’t care. We’ve previously covered the kind of pornographic materials that have been put in school libraries, some of which promote sexual activity of minors. But, Dr. Jill thinks it’s un-American to want to make sure children aren’t exposed to sexually graphic materials that groom them for pedophiles."

