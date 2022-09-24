A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

AOC says America needs more immigration because young people not having enough kids

Blames 'burdens of capitalism' for population shortage

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 24, 2022 at 6:38pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BREITBART) – Admitted socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that America needs more immigration because young people are simply not having enough kids.

Citing the “burdens of capitalism,” Ocasio-Cortez issued her defense of unfettered immigration in an Instagram post this week, saying young people simply cannot afford children in this economic system.

“There are quite a few countries that are really struggling because young people, under the burdens of capitalism and living in a society that is increasingly concentrating wealth among the rich, we’re not having kids. Or we’re not having kids at the same rate,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The 'DeSantis is worse than Trump' campaign begins
AOC says America needs more immigration because young people not having enough kids
DOJ misconduct shrouded in veil of secrecy
The good intentions of Freedom of Information plans
The harm to voters when candidates drop out, but kept on ballots
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×