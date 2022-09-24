AOC says America needs more immigration because young people not having enough kids

(BREITBART) – Admitted socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that America needs more immigration because young people are simply not having enough kids.

Citing the “burdens of capitalism,” Ocasio-Cortez issued her defense of unfettered immigration in an Instagram post this week, saying young people simply cannot afford children in this economic system.

“There are quite a few countries that are really struggling because young people, under the burdens of capitalism and living in a society that is increasingly concentrating wealth among the rich, we’re not having kids. Or we’re not having kids at the same rate,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

