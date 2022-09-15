A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Argentina inflation hits 79% ahead of likely rate hike

Faster than estimate from analysts

Published September 15, 2022
Published September 15, 2022 at 4:46pm
(YAHOO NEWS) – Argentine annual inflation surged to 78.5% in August, almost certainly cementing another central bank interest rate hike as early as this week.

That was faster than the 78.2% median estimate from analysts, and marks a new three-decade high, according to government data published Wednesday. Consumer prices rose 7% from a month earlier.

Clothing prices rose 109% from a year earlier, while food costs increased by 80%. Worse may be to come, since the government raised regulated utility prices in September, which will have a knock on effect in several sectors.

Read the full story ›

