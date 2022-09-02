A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Argentina VP Cristina Fernández escapes assassination attempt unharmed after gun misfires

Suspect arrested

Published September 2, 2022 at 3:42pm
Published September 2, 2022 at 3:42pm
Failed assassination attempt on Argentina VP Cristina Fernandez (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly aimed a handgun point-blank at Argentinian Vice President Cristina Fernández and attempted to shoot her outside her home in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

President Alberto Fernández, who is not related to the vice president, said the apparent assassination attempt failed because the gun did not fire. "A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger," he said in a nationally broadcasted message.

The Argentinian president said it was "the most serious incident since we recovered democracy" in 1983 and urged political leaders, and society at large, to condemn the attempted assassination.

Read the full story ›

