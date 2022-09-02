Argentina VP Cristina Fernández escapes assassination attempt unharmed after gun misfires

(FOX NEWS) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly aimed a handgun point-blank at Argentinian Vice President Cristina Fernández and attempted to shoot her outside her home in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

President Alberto Fernández, who is not related to the vice president, said the apparent assassination attempt failed because the gun did not fire. "A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger," he said in a nationally broadcasted message.

The Argentinian president said it was "the most serious incident since we recovered democracy" in 1983 and urged political leaders, and society at large, to condemn the attempted assassination.

