HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Baby formula shortage: FDA response report cites outdated system, training issues

Blames 'inadequate processes and lack of clarity'

Published September 22, 2022 at 3:32pm
Published September 22, 2022 at 3:32pm
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acknowledged that its response to the infant formula shortage was hindered by outdated technology and delays.

In a 10-page report, the agency said the tech that supports systems that allow the public and other stakeholders to submit product safety and quality complaints, adverse event reports and product manufacturing concerns is outdated.

In addition, "inadequate processes and lack of clarity" related to whistleblower complaints may have delayed the FDA's response to those complaints.

Read the full story ›

