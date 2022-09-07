A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Babylon Bee stings back: Takes victory lap after Zuckerberg's 'vindicating' admission

'Saying it for years'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 6, 2022 at 8:29pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Babylon Bee editor-in-chief Kyle Mann believes humor is critical to help society through dark times, but the satirical site has been fighting a culture war against liberal critics who call for fact-checks or have their content deemed as "misinformation" in an attempt to redefine the truth, he told Fox News.

"Censorship is obviously a big issue for us at The Babylon Bee, which is crazy," Mann said on "America Reports" Tuesday. "We want to tell jokes, and somehow we end up fighting this whole culture war thing where we have to find ourselves on the front lines of the fight for the First Amendment."

On March 20, The Babylon Bee was locked out of its Twitter account, which has 1.5 million followers, after it accused the satirical site of violating its rules against "hateful conduct" over a joke naming Biden administration official Dr. Rachel Levine the satire site's "Man of the Year" for 2022. Levine, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health, is a transgender woman.

