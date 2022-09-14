Bacon-and-entering: Watch wild boar invade and trash woman's home

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A wild boar broke into a home in the northern Israeli city of Haifa on Wednesday, with footage of the home invasion being shared online.

The pig was depicted climbing through the window, entering inside and throwing things around the room.

נכנס מהחלון, הפך את הדירה וברח: חזיר בר פרץ לדירה בחיפה pic.twitter.com/TIcR1igVN8 — וואלה! (@WallaNews) September 14, 2022

No one was injured, but the tenant was incredibly shocked by the cloven-hoofed intruder sowing chaos in her home as it smashed objects and stomped over furniture, according to Israeli media.

