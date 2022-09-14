A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bacon-and-entering: Watch wild boar invade and trash woman's home

'Do not approach and certainly do not feed them'

Published September 14, 2022 at 5:32pm
Published September 14, 2022 at 5:32pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A wild boar broke into a home in the northern Israeli city of Haifa on Wednesday, with footage of the home invasion being shared online.

The pig was depicted climbing through the window, entering inside and throwing things around the room.

No one was injured, but the tenant was incredibly shocked by the cloven-hoofed intruder sowing chaos in her home as it smashed objects and stomped over furniture, according to Israeli media.

