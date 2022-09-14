Bacon-and-entering: Watch wild boar invade and trash woman's home

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
(JERUSALEM POST) -- A wild boar broke into a home in the northern Israeli city of Haifa on Wednesday, with footage of the home invasion being shared online.
Advertisement - story continues below
The pig was depicted climbing through the window, entering inside and throwing things around the room.
נכנס מהחלון, הפך את הדירה וברח: חזיר בר פרץ לדירה בחיפה pic.twitter.com/TIcR1igVN8
— וואלה! (@WallaNews) September 14, 2022
TRENDING: I don't get no respect – do you?
No one was injured, but the tenant was incredibly shocked by the cloven-hoofed intruder sowing chaos in her home as it smashed objects and stomped over furniture, according to Israeli media.