A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education HealthTHE SOCIAL DISEASE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bad influencer: Posting a lot on social media can make you a jerk, study finds

'Shapes their sense of self, helping them to feel just as knowledgeable as their post makes them seem'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2022 at 8:58pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

 

(FOX NEWS) -- Sharing articles on social media makes people think they know more about the articles' topics than they actually do, according to a new study from the University of Texas at Austin.

Sharing a news article, for instance, can make people think they know more about its subject even if they have not read it or have only glanced at the headline, the study says.

"Sharing can create this rise in confidence because by putting information online, sharers publicly commit to an expert identity," the study says. "Doing so shapes their sense of self, helping them to feel just as knowledgeable as their post makes them seem."

TRENDING: 12 days in hell: Google still effectively 'DEPLATFORMING' WND!

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israeli general: Protecting Obama's legacy is only explanation for Iran nuke deal
Bad influencer: Posting a lot on social media can make you a jerk, study finds
U.S. investigative reporter stabbed to death outside his home
At least 10 dead, 15 hospitalized in gruesome stabbing spree, suspects still at large
Teen who left 'America's Got Talent' judges in tears is using her struggles to point to God
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×