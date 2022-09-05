Bad influencer: Posting a lot on social media can make you a jerk, study finds

(FOX NEWS) -- Sharing articles on social media makes people think they know more about the articles' topics than they actually do, according to a new study from the University of Texas at Austin.

Sharing a news article, for instance, can make people think they know more about its subject even if they have not read it or have only glanced at the headline, the study says.

"Sharing can create this rise in confidence because by putting information online, sharers publicly commit to an expert identity," the study says. "Doing so shapes their sense of self, helping them to feel just as knowledgeable as their post makes them seem."

