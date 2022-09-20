Bad news for prosecutor suspended by DeSantis for refusing to enforce law

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A leftist prosecutor, supported by far-left billionaire activist George Soros, has lost his bid to be returned to his job while his court case over his suspension develops.

The former prosecutor, Andrew Warren, had been suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he openly announced he would not do his job.

WND had reported only days ago that Warren "openly announced he would defy state law regarding child sex changes."

TRENDING: Is our military prepared for another 9/11 attack?

DeSantis said Warren, who was the Hillsborough County state attorney, had "indicated his intent to refuse to enforce laws in state related to abortion and child transgender surgery."

Just the News confirmed the governor said Warren's suspension would begin immediately and he "potentially" could be "removed from office in the near future over his stated intention to ignore laws passed by the state."

DeSantis linked Warren to Soros, the far-left billionaire who has created a campaign to personally fund the political campaigns of extremist prosecutors who advocate for progressive agendas such as the decriminalization of drugs and prostitution.

Should this defiant prosecutor be permanently removed from is job? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (48 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

The governor explained Warren had "signed a letter saying that he would not enforce any prohibitions on sex change operations for minors."

Warren also "signed a letter saying he would not enforce ANY laws relating to protecting the right to life in the state of Florida," the governor added.

The governor confirmed that state prosecutors "have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda. It is my duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida."

Now the Gateway Pundit revealed a Clinton-appointed federal judge rejected Warren's demand to be reinstated while the court case develops.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle this week rejected Warren's motion to be reinstated. He told lawyers he'd rather have a full trial over the suspension complete with evidence.

During a two hour hearing, the judge questioned government lawyers over whether Warren's signing of statements on abortion and transgender rights would be protected under the First Amendment or if they were defined policies that could warrant his removal from office, the report said.

And state Solicitor General Henry C. Whitaker explained, "Andrew Warren has no First Amendment right to say he’s not going to do his job."

While Warren is on suspension, the governor's office explained, Hillsborough County Court Judge Susan Lopez would take over prosecutorial duties.

Just the News noted the New York Times in 2017 confirmed Warren's campaign was "funded by the billionaire George Soros," and Warren himself said "he believed Soros had helped fund his campaign," the report said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: During the Biden era of rapidly metastasizing madness, the greatest madness of all may be today’s shockingly widespread campaign to indoctrinate, seduce, groom and flat-out RECRUIT America’s children into the dark world of transgenderism. Countless LGBT activists, including many public-school teachers, have taken to proselytizing the new transgender salvation to America’s children, both on social media and within the schools themselves. Even Biden’s far-left Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra fully supports taxpayer-funded amputations of healthy body parts of these vulnerable children, declaring ghoulishly, “We should help those have the life-affirming care that they need.” The result? Untold numbers of America’s kids are being led into lives of not just unending conflict, confusion, suffering, deformity and disability, but far too often – as multiple studies prove – suicide. The whole unbelievable story – including the underlying reasons, almost entirely unreported elsewhere, for what amounts to the most massive child sexual abuse campaign in American history – is explored as never before in the July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled “WHAT’S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!