Money WorldTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Bank reportedly bans customer for questioning presence of rainbow flag on app

Another step toward compelled acceptance of LGBT agenda

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2022 at 3:05pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(LIFESITE NEWS) – In what appears to be another step toward compelled acceptance of the LGBT agenda, a recent Rebel News report features a man who was reportedly banned from Scotiabank for asking if there was a way he could remove the pro-LGBT “rainbow” symbol from his phone’s banking app.

In a Sunday interview with Rebel News host David Menzies, Alberta resident Gary Duke relayed to the journalist that Scotiabank did indeed sever ties with him after he emailed his local branch to complain about the presence of the pro-LGBT “rainbow” imagery on the bank’s mobile app during homosexual “pride” month in June.

During the video report, Menzies presented the screenshot of the email that Duke received from bank manager Mitchell Tofte, in which Duke was told that “Scotiabank strives to provide an inclusive environment for all members of the LGBTQ+ community,” which includes displaying “rainbows on our app” during “Pride Month.”

Read the full story ›

