Diversions U.S.THEY PATROL AMONG US
'Barney Fife' gets conned by hooker night before his arrest in undercover sting

Deputy police chief was in town for a polygraph seminar

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2022 at 8:44pm
Cartersville Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima (Cartersville Police Department)

(FOX13 TAMPA BAY) -- WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Georgia deputy police chief who was arrested last week for soliciting a prostitute in Polk County was in town for a polygraph seminar, investigators said.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said Cartersville Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested just before midnight on Thursday after responding to an online escort advertisement, which was part of a sheriff's office undercover human trafficking sting.

The day before, DiPrima had initiated contact with an undercover detective, but later said he "got spooked," and asked to see her the next night, Judd said.

Read the full story ›

