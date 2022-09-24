Belgium permanently shuts down nuclear reactor amid power crunch

(INFORMATION LIBERATION) – The Belgian government is shutting down a major nuclear power plant amid a record power crunch and skyrocketing energy costs to "appease" Green parties who oppose nuclear power.
From The Brussels Times, "Doel 3: Shutdown confirmed for Friday despite politicians' pleas": "Despite calls from members of the Federal Government to postpone the dismantling of the Doel 3 nuclear reactor, both the operator Engie and the reactor's director have confirmed that it will be permanently shut down on Friday. In 2003, the Federal Government passed a law that nuclear reactors would have to stop producing electricity 40 years after their installation.
Advertisement - story continues below
"This was in part an agreement to appease the Green parties in government who have been noteworthy for their long-standing opposition to nuclear power."