WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Belgium permanently shuts down nuclear reactor amid power crunch

Europeans suffering high energy prices, collapse of industries

Published September 24, 2022 at 4:52pm
Published September 24, 2022 at 4:52pm
(Image by Boyan Chen from Pixabay)

(INFORMATION LIBERATION) – The Belgian government is shutting down a major nuclear power plant amid a record power crunch and skyrocketing energy costs to "appease" Green parties who oppose nuclear power.

From The Brussels Times, "Doel 3: Shutdown confirmed for Friday despite politicians' pleas": "Despite calls from members of the Federal Government to postpone the dismantling of the Doel 3 nuclear reactor, both the operator Engie and the reactor's director have confirmed that it will be permanently shut down on Friday. In 2003, the Federal Government passed a law that nuclear reactors would have to stop producing electricity 40 years after their installation.

"This was in part an agreement to appease the Green parties in government who have been noteworthy for their long-standing opposition to nuclear power."

