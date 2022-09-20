Beyond Meat boss arrested for biting man's nose at football game

THEY WALK AMONG US

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- A food executive was arrested over the weekend for allegedly biting a man's nose during a fight after a college football game.

Doug Ramsey, 53, the chief operations officer of Beyond Meat, was taken into police custody Saturday on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery, Fox 24 reported. The attack occurred at a parking garage near Razorback Stadium following a University of Arkansas victory over Missouri State.

A police officer responded to the scene Gate 15 over a reported disturbance where two men were found with bloody faces, the report said.

TRENDING: A Rosh Hashana rapture on Sept. 25?

Read the full story ›