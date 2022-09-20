A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Beyond Meat boss arrested for biting man's nose at football game

'Ripping the flesh of the tip'

WND News Services
Published September 19, 2022
Doug Ramsey, Beyond Meat COO (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

(FOX NEWS) -- A food executive was arrested over the weekend for allegedly biting a man's nose during a fight after a college football game.

Doug Ramsey, 53, the chief operations officer of Beyond Meat, was taken into police custody Saturday on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery, Fox 24 reported. The attack occurred at a parking garage near Razorback Stadium following a University of Arkansas victory over Missouri State.

A police officer responded to the scene Gate 15 over a reported disturbance where two men were found with bloody faces, the report said.

Read the full story ›

