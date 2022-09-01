Why the Bible's 1st sentence is the key to all truth

By Neill G. Russell

Lying is the primary weapon of deceit that Satan uses to separate people from God, their loving heavenly Father and Creator. The apostle Paul tells us that Satan "masquerades as an angel of light" (2 Corinthians 11:14), so that what he says and does sounds good and seems reasonable, but there is absolutely no truth in anything he says.

Satan told the first lie in recorded history, to Eve in the Garden of Eden. After planting seeds of doubt in Eve's mind with a question (Genesis 3:1), he directly contradicts God's Word by telling her, "You will not certainly die" (Genesis 3:4). With that lie, Satan led Eve to her death; Adam followed, and so have we.

Satan's second great plan of deception was as equally brilliant as his first. Just get humans to accept a believable alternative to replace the first sentence of the Bible, Genesis 1:1, "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth," as truth. If they won't accept the first sentence of the Bible as truth, they're not going to believe the rest of the book either. I call this highly successful scheme "Satan's mantra of doubt." Simply put: "If they don't believe that God is the creator, they won't believe in God."

As a public high school science teacher for 45 years, I witnessed firsthand Satan's subtle lying attempts to remove all vestiges of God from our schools and universities. During that same period, I tried never to compromise teaching God's Genesis 1:1 scientific truth to my students.

The basic premise of science is that everything considered "truth" must be tested either to prove or disprove its existence. Like science, truth is uncovered when you can make repeatable observations and check your evidence against the cold, hard facts. Unfortunately, Darwin's Theory of Evolution (by Natural Selection), which is presently being taught worldwide in public schools and universities as scientific truth, is nothing more than an "unproven malicious lie" contrived by the devil for one solitary purpose: to spread the belief that God "is not" our Creator.

Now, more than ever, our nation's youth (including Generation Z and Millennials) need to know that "God alone is our loving 'eternal' Father and Creator!" According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau statistics, 1 in 4 American children presently live without a biological, step, or adoptive father. Numerous studies have conclusively shown that children growing up in a home without being nurtured in a loving relationship with a married mother and father can have serious implications for a child's future, such as low academic achievement, depression and anxiety, and externalizing problems such as anger and aggression.

With our world in literal free-fall, Christians need to know we're fighting a spiritual battle that we can and will win! Americans of all ages need to wake up each morning with an attitude of gratitude – having peace and assurance and never again doubting that they have a loving Heavenly Father always present in their lives, who promises:

and most importantly, to guide them through life to achieve their God-ordained destiny.

As our loving Father and Creator, all God asks of us is to recognize His sovereignty over our lives and to humbly submit our hearts to His Authority alone. What does this mean? Jesus, God's Son, who suffered, died and shed His blood on the cross for all of mankind's sin, said in Matthew 22: 36-39 NIV that we are to: "Love the Lord your God with all of your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind." Jesus said this is the first and greatest commandment. And second, Jesus said you are to "Love your neighbor as yourself." In Romans 6:22 KJV, the Apostle Paul sums up our rewards for recognizing God as our loving Creator and Father: "But now having been set free from sin, and having become servants of God, you now have your fruit to holiness, and the end, everlasting life."

Bestselling author Neill G. Russell is a Messianic Jewish believer and a retired, award-winning high school science teacher. Neill is presently using his communication skills as the website designer of www.bemadewhole.net, www.godsgranddesign.com and www.countdowntodaniels70thweek.com to spread God's Genesis 1 truth and God's prophetic end time message throughout the world.

