Biden on abortion: It's part of being pregnant

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Under the Joe Biden administration, many changes are being made simply by redefining words. For example, being a conservative who supports the conservative plans of a President Trump isn't being conservative. Now, according to Biden, it's being "semi-fascist."

Now the Democrat in the Oval Office is proposing a massive set of rules changes and new definitions that would make abortion actually a part of the "pregnancy" process.

A report at PJMedia explains one of the other targets Biden's agenda to "redefine" words is that he wants "sex" under the 1964 Title IX law to be vastly expanded to include gender identity, transgenderism, or "perceived" gender.

TRENDING: I don't get no respect – do you?

That's despite transgenderism being virtually unknown 60-some years ago at the time lawmakers wrote the law.

And the pregnancy stunner is coming in a 700-page long plan to change rules that was uncovered by the Heritage Foundation, PJMedia reported.

"The Biden administration wants to redefine pregnancy to include childbirth, lactation, and 'termination of pregnancy' – that is, abortion," Melanie Israel of the Daily Signal explained in the report.

"The administration’s three-pronged definition of pregnancy makes a notable departure from previous ones. Under Title IX now, women are protected from discrimination if they get an abortion. This means that with a doctor’s note, women receive medical leave from class or a sports team to recover."

Should pregnancy be redefined to include "termination"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (35 Votes)

She said while currently abortion would fall under "sex discrimination," Biden wants it recharacterized, to be "included as an aspect of pregnancy."

PJMedia explained that would make it "morally equivalent to carrying a child to term, giving birth, and breastfeeding."

The report described that belief as "absolutely crazy."

"Under these new rules, access to abortion could be widely expanded through the public school system. The 'abortion neutrality' provision of Biden’s new rules states that no individual or entity will be required to pay for an abortion, nor will they be prohibited from doing so. Furthermore, no one can be punished for exercising their constitutional right to choose their own reproductive health care, including having an abortion. Israel explains that these rules create a 'gray zone' that 'would mean that schools may 'opt in' to use Title IX as a vehicle for abortion education, referrals, or access,'" PJMedia exlained.

The report said the warning from Israel was that school's under that ideology could refer students for abortions, conceal a pregnancy or abortion from a minor's parents, pay for abortion travel and more.

Charged PJMedia, "In 1972, our elected leaders passed a law to give women and girls an equal playing field in education. Today, the radical left is abusing that law to enact their unelectable agenda and destroy our values."

IMPORTANT NOTE: How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths – leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people? Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words – and therefore, their very thoughts – inevitably come under the control of the ruling class. It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.” This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded in the August issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower agazine, “NEWSPEAK 2022: How tyrants and lunatics are enslaving Americans by redefining everything.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!