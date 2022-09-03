Biden clearly wants civil war: Don't take the bait

Did you watch President Joe Biden's disgraceful speech on Thursday night? I did. And I know the Biden plan.

Although it's not Biden's plan. I think Biden is a puppet with dementia and diapers. Biden doesn't know whether Jill Biden is his wife or sister. Biden looks like a walking cadaver who reads whatever script is put in front of him. Then Jill leads him offstage, so he doesn't get lost. His handlers take him in back, pat him on the head, hand-feed him his baby food and change his diapers. Then it's time to "put a lid" on Biden's day. It's time for a nappy-nap.

So, none of this is Biden. So-called former President Barack Obama is the real president.

This is his delayed third term, and Obama is back to finish the job he started: the destruction of America, American exceptionalism, the great American middle class and capitalism.

But Obama isn't the real order-giver, either. He's just an order-taker. Obama carries out the orders he gets from the real psychopathic tyrants who control America: George Soros, Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, Bill Gates and the Chinese Communist Party. China actually is the big dog. China gives the orders. China runs the show.

And it's clear what they want. That speech given by Biden was intended to incite civil war in America. Biden and his communist comrades want violence and a badly divided nation. They're daring us to start a civil war.

You know – exactly like all the BLM and antifa events of 2020.

They want us to do exactly what they already did. Riots, looting, torching, robbing, murder, attacks on police, billions in damage, thousands of businesses destroyed – but with the media's protection, it was all forgotten.

They want conservative patriots to do the same – except this time, their business partners in the media will make us into "America's Most Wanted." They'll call us Nazis, fascists, extremists, traitors, domestic terrorists and insurrectionists. Oh, wait: Biden already called us all of that in his speech – before we've ever done a thing. Can you imagine what they'd say if we actually committed violence?

That's the trap.

What's their plan? Have you seen the polls? Biden and his Democratic Congress are headed for terrible losses. Maybe even historical losses. They are despised by the working class and middle class of America. Even abortion didn't change the narrative. And no, Democrats aren't going to hold the Senate. Sen. Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Herschel Walker and Adam Laxalt are within the margin of error and will almost certainly pull it out by Election Day.

Biden and his comrades desperately want to hold onto power. I believe their goal is threefold:

No. 1: Incite full-scale revolution or civil war, so they can declare martial law and suspend the midterms. Voila – they stay in power.

No. 2: Failing that, they want enough violence to instill fear and force most voters to stay home and vote via mail-in ballots. With no voter ID or signature match, the Democrats can successfully rig the election and stay in power.

No. 3: Or at the very least, they hope any violent act by conservative patriots will turn the voters against the GOP. They want you distracted, to forget the terrible damage Biden has inflicted on the U.S. economy and forget the issues that matter: inflation, sky-high gas and energy prices, sky-high grocery prices and the death of the middle class.

Democrats are going to lose badly if voters keep their eye on the ball. But if they are distracted; if they're turned against the "violent" Trump "America First" agenda; if they suddenly sympathize with "poor Biden" and Democrats as "victims" of violence; if they fear civil war and insurrection by Republicans; suddenly everything changes.

Lastly, if the Democrats can incite civil war, they have the perfect excuse to send the military door to door to confiscate our weapons and arrest conservative leaders who they'll claim "incited violence and insurrection."

Without the fear of an armed citizenry, we're just another Australia. After that, they'll mask us, force-vaccinate us and lock us down forever. Until every small business is out of business. Until we are all living in poverty and misery. Until they have total control over our lives.

Then, the communist attack has succeeded. America is finished. The American Dream is dead. America is owned by China. We are all serfs and slaves.

That's the Democrat plan. Or more accurately, that's China's plan.

Yes, it's clear Biden and his handlers want civil war. Let's not take the bait. Let's not fall for the trap. They want civil war, but let's give them civil disobedience. Then let's destroy them on Election Day.

