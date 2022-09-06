A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S.WND MONEY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden to distribute $50 billion fund based on race and gender

To 'create inclusive and broadly shared opportunities for business'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 6, 2022 at 3:42pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image by Maura Nicolaita from Pixabay)

(Image by Maura Nicolaita from Pixabay)

By John Hugh DeMastri
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Commerce Department announced plans to prioritize “underrepresented” business owners, including women and racial minorities, when distributing $50 billion in federal funding for the semiconductor industry provided by the recent semiconductor subsidy bill.

The move, which designates “underrepresented” business owners as those who are racial minorities, women, veterans or located in rural areas, is part of a broader strategy to “leverage collaborations to build out semiconductor ecosystems,” and “create inclusive and broadly shared opportunities for business,” according to the Commerce Department’s strategy report. Establishing a “resilient” domestic supply chain is “critical” to both the military and economic goals of the U.S., particularly by freeing the U.S. from reliance on an increasingly hostile China, according to the Commerce Department.

TRENDING: 'We are at war with these people': Network guest calls Trump fans 'evil'

“The legislation authorizes investments to expand the geographic and institutional diversity of research institutions and the students and researchers they serve, including new initiatives to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other minority-serving institutions, and other academic institutions providing opportunities to historically-underserved students and communities, primarily through the National Science Foundation (NSF),” according to a White House fact sheet.

Companies will also need to demonstrate the “spillover benefits” they would provide to their community, such as housing, environmental, training programs and partnerships with other organizations and states to build “regional ecosystems,” according to the Commerce Department. Proposals to acquire funding must also support “workforce training” programs that train workers for jobs that are either unionized or offer wages higher than the local prevailing wage in order to be prioritized, the Commerce Department stated.

Proposals will also be preferred if they include “targeted” outreach to “women, people of color, workers in rural areas, and veterans,” according to the Commerce Department. This outreach could include a variety of support packages, including child care, language support, training, transportation, and high-speed internet.

The Commerce Department believes that incentives and programs of this nature are “key” to secure talent in the semiconductor industry.

The Commerce Department also noted that guardrails were in place to “maximize public benefits,” forbidding the use of the funds for stock buybacks or other shareholder benefits. Those who wished to receive federal funding were required to show evidence of “significant” investments in workforces and communities, “including programs to expand opportunity for economically disadvantaged individuals.”

Approximately $28 billion in funding was allocated for development of cutting-edge chips with national security implications, $10 billion to expand production of more typical chips, while $11 billion was allocated for research and development, the Commerce Department stated.

“We’re going to run a serious, competitive, transparent process,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, according to the New York Times. “We are negotiating for every nickel of taxpayer money.”

The Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 YEARS!
'Shocking': Baby has complex surgery after circumcision goes horribly wrong
Sarah Palin's pleas to fellow Republican fall on deaf ears
Dow closes more than 100 lower in post-Labor Day session as interest rates pop
Only the weather can save Europe from energy disaster
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×