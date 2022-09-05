Biden goes to war against America

Taken at face value, President Joe Biden's speech to the nation Thursday was a declaration of civil war against Republicans and specifically Donald J. Trump and his supporters.

Attempts were made before the Thursday evening speech to characterize Biden as the modern equivalent of Abraham Lincoln, standing tall against the defenders of slavery, leading a battle of the good against the evil ones. Biden has a history of telling tall tales of his physical and intellectual prowess. His aggrandizement fits the self-perception of himself as a modern-day Lincoln charging into the abyss to rescue the nation.

So, if Make America Great Again is a threat to our democracy, a theme Biden and the Democratic Party have perpetrated for weeks now, one is compelled to ask:

"Mr. President, are Republicans going to be allowed to vote in the election? And if Republicans do vote in this and the 2024 presidential election, will their ballots be counted?"

Biden denounced the 75 million Trump voters repeatedly and without mercy, so he must believe the risk to America is of great importance, is immediate and must be dealt with now.

Will these MAGA voters lose their other freedom too? What does a nation do with 75 million people if it has no retraining camps prepared to receive them? Mr. Biden is well aware in Communist China, Muslims are not only housed in concentration camps but are organized into work groups and forced to work for the common good of their Communist masters.

Is that the Democrats' rescue-America plan, Mr. Biden? Is there really a fascist under every bed and behind every tree? And when Mr. and Mrs. Fascist are marched off to "no one knows where" who is going to raise their four children? Grandmother and grandfather fascists? Not while Joe Biden is making the rules. COVID-19 federal rule making showed how to nationalize child rearing.

Enough! Joe Biden's speech was a disgrace and a catastrophe. U.S. ambassadors around the world have probably called in sick to avoid the embarrassment. Joe Biden just made the decision to rearm for our Japanese friends. Folks in Taiwan will be surveying the backyard to locate the bomb shelter. The Brits will be rereading Winston Churchill's address to the nation:

"Even though large tracts of Europe and many old and famous States have fallen or may fall into the grip of the Gestapo and all the odious apparatus of Nazi rule, we shall not flag or fail.

"We shall go on to the end, we shall fight in France,

we shall fight on the seas and oceans,

we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our Island, whatever the cost may be,

we shall fight on the beaches,

we shall fight on the landing grounds,

we shall fight in the fields and in the streets,

we shall fight in the hills;

"we shall never surrender, and even if, which I do not for a moment believe, this Island or a large part of it were subjugated and starving, then our Empire beyond the seas, armed and guarded by the British Fleet, would carry on the struggle, until, in God's good time, the New World, with all its power and might, steps forth to the rescue and the liberation of the old."

If history repeats, it may be the old world that must come to the rescue of the new. With Joe Biden as president, the nation is in serious peril. The 25th Amendment is there for just this occasion, but it will not be taken to heart by the Democratic majority, for they agree with the man who fears the 75 million American voters who did not choose him.

So the nation's course is charted. The Democratic majority must be removed from both houses of Congress on Nov. 8. As the new Congress is sworn in, the Republican Party must remove Joe Biden from the presidency, and Kamala Harris must assume the duties of the presidency. That is the civilized, American way to resolve the perceived crisis as stated by a man without the mental acuity to realize what he has just done.

It is inconceivable this nation would allow this man to continue until 2024.

