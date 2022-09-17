Biden reportedly pressuring FBI agents to 'find' domestic extremists

(RED STATE) – A new report is confirming what many have suspected for years: The Biden administration is allegedly pressuring FBI agents via top officials to “find” crimes that support the president’s “domestic extremism” talking points.

Going back to 2021, federal law enforcement targeted parents at school board meetings as terroristic threats for speaking out. Over the course of Biden’s term, we’ve also seen top FBI and DOJ brass, including Dir. Christopher Wray and AG Merrick Garland, repeatedly assert that “domestic extremism,” specifically white supremacy, is the nation’s top threat.

According to rank-and-file agents, though, the demand for such crimes far outstrips the supply. The report comes via The Washington Times. "The demand for White supremacy” coming from FBI headquarters “vastly outstrips the supply of White supremacy,” said one agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We have more people assigned to investigate White supremacists than we can actually find."

Read the full story ›