A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden struggles, as does his party, as most Democrats look elsewhere for 2024

Majority don't want president for nomination

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 25, 2022 at 5:26pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Biden delivers speech on 'battle for the soul of the nation,' Sept. 1, 2022 (Video screenshot)

Biden delivers speech on 'battle for the soul of the nation,' Sept. 1, 2022 (Video screenshot)

(ABC NEWS) – With his party struggling in the midterms, his economic stewardship under fire and his overall job approval under 40%, a clear majority of Democrats in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll say the party should replace Joe Biden as its nominee for president in 2024.

In the November midterm election ahead, registered voters divide 47%-46% between the Republican and the Democratic candidate in their House district, historically not enough to prevent typical first-midterm losses. And one likely voter model has a 51%-46% Republican-Democratic split.

Looking two years off, just 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents favor Biden for the 2024 nomination; 56% want the party to pick someone else.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden struggles, as does his party, as most Democrats look elsewhere for 2024
GOP AGs demand states' money be returned by Dem leadership
Polling errors threaten public confidence in elections
Biden's 'game-changer' policy? He mostly ignores it now
Registered Democrats are sick of radical left – and some are switching sides
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×