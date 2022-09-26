Why is Biden treating political opponents like enemies?

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is a cautious man – and a brilliant man.

I am less cautious – and far less brilliant. But I am older and, perhaps, somewhat wiser.

He wrote a piece for the American Center for Law and Justice, where he is counsel for global affairs, in which he accused Joe Biden of treating political opponents like enemies but said he doesn't know why.

Pompeo describes Biden and his leadership of the country aptly as "woke, weak, and waffling."

That's cute. But it fails to get to the bottom of this conundrum.

He left out something.

Why has the Democratic machine taken on new internal enemies, loyal Americans, the heartbeat of the MAGA movement, who are waking up and taking over the Republican Party? Why do they represent the strongest movement in the country, perhaps the strongest that has ever been? Why have Biden and the Democrats zeroed in on former President Donald Trump and the powerful movement he leads as the No. 1 enemies they vilify?

Because of the coup d'état that took control of this country on Jan. 6, 2021, that installed him, that selected, as opposed to electing, Biden as president. That is why. It's obvious now. It was to most then – before the movie "2000 Mules" was released and kept quiet by Big Tech, censoring, blacklisting and demonizing the film.

It should have been obvious when Biden got the most popular votes in "faux" American history – some 81,000,000! That's more than Trump's 74,000,000 – the largest win in "real" American history.

Mike Pompeo says he doesn't know why, but it's obvious that now Joe Biden is treating his political opponents in the United States as a "threat" "on par with the Chinese Communist Party."

Wrote Pompeo: "In 2020, candidate Joe Biden promised to unite the country and provide steady leadership. As president, he has done neither. His speech in Philadelphia just a few weeks ago was further evidence of his failure."

That was the "blood red" speech where Biden stationed himself between guarding Marines and had the entire scene bathed in blood red light. And he called conservatives "semi-fascist."

"With Independence Hall behind him and the presidential seal in front of him, President Biden had a unique opportunity to unite America. Instead, he desecrated those unifying symbols with one of the most divisive presidential speeches in American history. Even worse, he used two Marines as window dressing while he attacked half of our nation. Joe Biden is no unifier."

Pompeo said it's clear Biden misunderstands fights between friends, and fights with enemies.

"As Secretary of State, I battled Chairman Kim, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping. These men are our enemies; they want for America only destruction or submission to their whims. These are the kinds of enemies America must defend herself against," he said.

But in working with – or disagreeing with – fellow countrymen, he said, those are "our friends and neighbors."

"We don't fight with our fellow Americans – we disagree, debate, persuade, and convince. And ultimately, we all vote on the way forward for the country. Joe Biden did away with this distinction in Philadelphia."

That's right! He treats Americans worse than the Chinese Communist leader. Why is that? Because he's in business with him!

One of the ways Biden cheated against Trump, besides manufacturing votes, was by getting the FBI to not report the Hunter Biden scandal – or investigate it! Director Chris Wray STILL hasn't. That's why he must be fired after we win the midterm election. That's why the FBI must be turned inside out along with the entire Deep State.

"Joe Biden is hiring 87,000 more IRS agents to shake down hard-working Americans, just as King George did to our forebears," wrote Pompeo. "Joe Biden tried to sidestep our Constitution and impose a vaccine mandate on small businesses. His administration stood up a short-lived 'Disinformation Board' to control political narratives they don't like. His Attorney General labeled American parents as domestic terrorists. And then Biden pushed $400 billion of debt onto the backs of every American so that a chosen few wouldn't have to pay back the student loans they freely took."

But under Biden's ideology: "If you think any of these things are wrong, then according to Biden – YOU are a threat to democracy."

"Inflation is 8.5%," Pompeo continued. "Gas is 50% higher than when he took office. Cities across America are suffering spikes in violent crime. But President Biden didn't mention any of these things. We should see Biden's declared threat from conservatives for what it is: an attempt to distract from the very real calamities his policies have wrought. Joe Biden's America is weak."

But it's more far more than weakness.

Biden is destroying America – deliberately.

All Democrats are part of the process – deliberately.

It's time for the full truth.

They are unspeakably evil – all of them. From the school boards to the U.S. Senate.

There's no other way to frame it.

We have so little time to straighten out our country. That's why everything Democrats do, right now, makes you sick. And RINOs too.

