Biden unleashes another word salad

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden struggled to find words to describe Republican Sen. Rob Portman during a Friday speech celebrating the start of construction for a computer chip factory in Ohio.

“I’m trying to find the words for him, but he’s a good man. Thank you. You’re leaving a hell of a legacy as you leave what you’re doing as a consequence of you in large part,” Biden said to retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio at the ground-breaking ceremony of an Intel factory. Biden also apparently flubbed the name of Republican Rep. Troy Balderson, mistakenly calling him “Tony,” according to the transcript.

TRENDING: Big Weed is stealing our water and our health

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio also attended the event, according to the Columbus Dispatch, as did Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. Biden used the speech to celebrate passage of the CHIPS Act.

WATCH:

Biden had another apparent flub in the speech, according to the transcript.

Is Biden struggling mentally? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 83% (5 Votes) 17% (1 Votes)

“The United States of America, we used to rank number one in the world in research and development; now we rank number nine,” Biden said. “China was number eight a decade ago; now China is number two.”

The president stumbled over words in prior addresses. Biden mixed up the Democratic candidates for governor and United States Senate, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, during an Aug. 30 speech in which he attacked “MAGA Republicans” and called for a ban on so-called “assault weapons.”

Biden also misread a teleprompter during a July 8 speech on the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act into law in July, authorizing up to $252 billion in grants for research and subsidies for domestic computer chip manufacturers. Republicans opposed the legislation after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced his support for the Inflation Reduction Act.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths – leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people? Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words – and therefore, their very thoughts – inevitably come under the control of the ruling class. It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.” This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded in the August issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower agazine, “NEWSPEAK 2022: How tyrants and lunatics are enslaving Americans by redefining everything.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!