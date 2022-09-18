A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

'We will never forget her warmth, kindness and the conversations we shared'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 18, 2022 at 6:58pm
Joe and Jill Biden pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Video screenshot)

Joe and Jill Biden pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Video screenshot)

U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen’s state funeral — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.

People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state, the constant stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people observed the minute of reflection in deep silence.

In Windsor, where the queen will be laid to rest on Monday evening after her funeral at Westminster Abbey, rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some have set up small camps and chairs outside Windsor Castle, with plans to spend the night there to reserve the best spots to view the queen’s coffin when it arrives.

TRENDING: Enemies of the greatest force for good in world history

Read the full story ›

