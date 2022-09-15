A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden's dirty deal sold out Haitian democracy for migrant deportations

Todd Bensman covers recent revelations from America's former envoy to Caribbean nation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 15, 2022 at 7:02pm
NEW YORK POST -- The Biden administration scuttled Haiti’s plans for free elections and backed a de facto dictator in exchange for his willingness to accept deportees, America’s former envoy to the country says.

Daniel Foote, the Biden- appointed former US special envoy to Haiti, says the administration has supported Dr. Ariel Henry — who took power as both acting prime minister and acting president after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise — because he was willing to accept Haitian migrants who have rushed the US border.

Henry was supposed to have organized new elections by now. But in September 2021, a large group of Haitian migrants camped in Del Rio, Texas, and images of the encampment — including border agents on horseback trying to prevent them from crossing the river — caused a political headache for President Biden.

Read the full story ›

