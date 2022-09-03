Biggest cruise ship ever built could be scuttled before it even sails

(DAILY WIRE) – The biggest cruise ship ever built could be scuttled before its maiden voyage after its German builder went kaput.

Global Dream II, a 1,122-foot vessel that features an outdoor waterpark and a cinema and was designed to carry up to 9,000 passengers, cost $1.8 billion to build. But now it could be sold for scrap after Christoph Morgen, a trustee for its now-bankrupt German builder, MV Werften, failed to find a buyer for the nearly-finished luxury liner.

“Faced with the tight deadline to get the Global Dream out of its building dock by the end of 2023, recycling the ship in Turkey is a last resort that Morgen hopes to avoid,” wrote industry analyst TradeWinds.

