A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biggest cruise ship ever built could be scuttled before it even sails

20-deck megaliner designed to carry up to 9,000 passengers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2022 at 2:46pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(DAILY WIRE) – The biggest cruise ship ever built could be scuttled before its maiden voyage after its German builder went kaput.

Global Dream II, a 1,122-foot vessel that features an outdoor waterpark and a cinema and was designed to carry up to 9,000 passengers, cost $1.8 billion to build. But now it could be sold for scrap after Christoph Morgen, a trustee for its now-bankrupt German builder, MV Werften, failed to find a buyer for the nearly-finished luxury liner.

“Faced with the tight deadline to get the Global Dream out of its building dock by the end of 2023, recycling the ship in Turkey is a last resort that Morgen hopes to avoid,” wrote industry analyst TradeWinds.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Exorbitant rise' in energy prices forces Europe's top steelmaker to close plants
Russia's Gazprom indefinitely shuts gas flow to Europe
Real deterrence of China will be uncomfortable
Forced organ harvesting by Chinese communists demands U.S. response
Bank reportedly bans customer for questioning presence of rainbow flag on app
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×