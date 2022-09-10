Boat off New Zealand collides with whale, leaving 5 dead

(FOX NEWS) – A small charter boat off New Zealand capsized Saturday morning in what may have been a collision with a whale, leaving five people dead. The incident occurred near the South Island town of Kaikōura.

Six others on the boat were rescued, although authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

placeholder

Kaikōura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce said all of the survivors were assessed to be in stable condition at a local health center, with one transferred to a hospital in the city of Christchurch as a precaution.

Read the full story ›