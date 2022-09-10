A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldTRAGIC ACCIDENT
Boat off New Zealand collides with whale, leaving 5 dead

6 others were rescued

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 10, 2022 at 4:14pm
(FOX NEWS) – A small charter boat off New Zealand capsized Saturday morning in what may have been a collision with a whale, leaving five people dead. The incident occurred near the South Island town of Kaikōura.

Six others on the boat were rescued, although authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.
Kaikōura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce said all of the survivors were assessed to be in stable condition at a local health center, with one transferred to a hospital in the city of Christchurch as a precaution.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







