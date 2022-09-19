Booking.com to add travel warning to Israeli settlements

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(YNET NEWS) -- The online travel agency Booking.com said Monday they will add warnings to accommodations located in conflict zones around the world from this week, including several Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Tourists planning to book a stay via the Dutch reservations site at Israeli settlements will likely see the warning mark as early as upcoming Thursday, likely harming the tourism industry in the area.

Among the Israeli settlements that are popular with tourists are Ma'ale Adumim, located near Jerusalem, and Ariel in the northern West Bank.

