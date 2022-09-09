A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
British money to get a makeover after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Process could take 2 years

Published September 9, 2022 at 2:23pm
Published September 9, 2022 at 2:23pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – King Charles III is expected to replace Queen Elizabeth II's likeness on British currency following her death on Thursday. The Bank of England will likely recall and replace pound notes and coins with the queen's profile in the coming months.

The process of phasing out old coins and banknotes and replacing the queen's image with a portrait of Charles is expected to take around two years.

While no official plans have been announced yet, the Bank of England assured Britons that currency with the queen's image will remain legal tender.

Read the full story ›

