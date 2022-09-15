Buckingham Palace unveils plans for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral

(FRANCE 24) – Buckingham Palace released details Thursday on the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. World leaders will join Britain’s royal family, politicians, members of the military and others at a state funeral on Monday before a private interment at Windsor Castle. Below are details of what is expected on the day.

Presidents, prime ministers and royalty from around the world will gather Monday for the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, who served as Britain's queen for 70 years. She will be laid to rest at a chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her husband Prince Philip later in the day, bringing an end to 10 days of national mourning.

The queen's coffin was returned to London on Wednesday from where she died at Balmoral, Scotland, and has since been lying in state at Westminster Hall, with tens of thousands of people waiting patiently in line before filing past to pay their final respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

