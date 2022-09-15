A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldCHANGING OF THE GUARD
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Buckingham Palace unveils plans for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral

Tens of thousands line up to pay final respects

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 15, 2022 at 4:54pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Queen Elizabeth lying in state (video screenshot)

Queen Elizabeth lying in state (video screenshot)

(FRANCE 24) – Buckingham Palace released details Thursday on the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. World leaders will join Britain’s royal family, politicians, members of the military and others at a state funeral on Monday before a private interment at Windsor Castle. Below are details of what is expected on the day.
Advertising

Presidents, prime ministers and royalty from around the world will gather Monday for the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, who served as Britain's queen for 70 years. She will be laid to rest at a chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her husband Prince Philip later in the day, bringing an end to 10 days of national mourning.

The queen's coffin was returned to London on Wednesday from where she died at Balmoral, Scotland, and has since been lying in state at Westminster Hall, with tens of thousands of people waiting patiently in line before filing past to pay their final respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







FedEx cutting costs, withdraws 2023 guidance after first-quarter shipments disappoint
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose House
Democrats won't move on stock trading ban for Congress until election is over
Xi says China, Russia should work together as 'great powers'
Buckingham Palace unveils plans for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×