WATCH: Burning Man ends with epic 8-hour traffic jam, huge 'Thunderdome' fight

'The Exodus from camp is the most Mad Max I've felt all week'

Published September 6, 2022 at 9:21pm
Published September 6, 2022 at 9:21pm
Traffic leaving the Burning Man festival in September 2022. (Twitter / @cjyu)

(NEW YORK POST) -- This is not the kind of “jam” session they were hoping for at Burning Man.

The first Burning Man festival after three years of COVID pandemic delays ended rather unceremoniously as exhausted revelers endured an apocalyptic eight-hour traffic jam in the sweltering desert to leave the site. Twitter posts depicting the post-revelry congestion — and a bizarre “Thunderdome”-style fight — are going viral online.

“Exodus wait time is currently around 8 hours,” Burning Man’s official travel account confirmed regarding the bash, which saw 80,000 Burners descend on the Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Nevada, for nine days ending Monday. “Consider delaying your departure until conditions improve.”

