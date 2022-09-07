WATCH: Burning Man ends with epic 8-hour traffic jam, huge 'Thunderdome' fight

(NEW YORK POST) -- This is not the kind of “jam” session they were hoping for at Burning Man.

The first Burning Man festival after three years of COVID pandemic delays ended rather unceremoniously as exhausted revelers endured an apocalyptic eight-hour traffic jam in the sweltering desert to leave the site. Twitter posts depicting the post-revelry congestion — and a bizarre “Thunderdome”-style fight — are going viral online.

People have been asking me if there’s video footage from my #BurningMan Exodus yesterday …and yup—ask and you shall receive! But regardless of the hours of waiting—it was 100% worth it, and I can’t wait to do it again next year!!! (2 of 3) @burningman @bmantraffic pic.twitter.com/nDL18zpuEB — CJ (@cjyu) September 6, 2022

“Exodus wait time is currently around 8 hours,” Burning Man’s official travel account confirmed regarding the bash, which saw 80,000 Burners descend on the Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Nevada, for nine days ending Monday. “Consider delaying your departure until conditions improve.”

