The busloads of migrants continue

(FOX NEWS) – Around 50 more migrants got off a bus outside Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, D.C., Saturday. Six more buses also arrived in New York City, as Texas continued to pressure sanctuary cities amid a surge of migrants crossing the southern border. The six buses were from El Paso, Port Authority officials told Fox News.

The D.C. bus carried people mostly from Venezuela, including a one-month-old baby. Aid workers quickly whisked the migrants away to a local shelter.

The transports come as the immigration issue has again rocketed to the forefront of national attention after planes carrying migrants arrived in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

