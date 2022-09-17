The busloads of migrants continue

A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
50 migrants arrive at Kamala Harris' residence, 6 more buses to NYC

Published September 17, 2022 at 5:11pm
Published September 17, 2022 at 5:11pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – Around 50 more migrants got off a bus outside Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, D.C., Saturday. Six more buses also arrived in New York City, as Texas continued to pressure sanctuary cities amid a surge of migrants crossing the southern border. The six buses were from El Paso, Port Authority officials told Fox News.

The D.C. bus carried people mostly from Venezuela, including a one-month-old baby. Aid workers quickly whisked the migrants away to a local shelter.

The transports come as the immigration issue has again rocketed to the forefront of national attention after planes carrying migrants arrived in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

