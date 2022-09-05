A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
California declares power-grid emergency, odds of blackouts jump

Heat wave threatens to push state's electricity system beyond its limit

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2022 at 7:10pm
(Image by Colin Behrens from Pixabay)

(BLOOMBERG) -- California declared a power grid emergency Monday as a blistering and sustained heat wave threatens to push the state’s electricity system beyond its limit.

With millions of homes and businesses cranking air conditioners to cope with temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius), electricity use in the largest US state is forecast to hit the highest level since 2017, raising the specter of blackouts.

“Rotating outages are a possibility today,” said Elliot Mainzer, chief executive officer of the California Independent System Operator, known as Caiso, which runs the state’s grid. To avoid blackouts, consumers will need to ramp up conservation by two or three times, Mainzer said Monday during a media briefing.

