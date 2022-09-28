A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Health Politics U.S. WorldIN THE MILITARY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Can HIV-positive student be in U.S. Armed Forces? Pentagon finally decides

'I just want an opportunity to serve my country'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 28, 2022 at 12:42pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Aviation Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Nadezhda Zurbriggen prepares to direct an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 11, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera)

Aviation Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Nadezhda Zurbriggen prepares to direct an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 11, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation

A military college student settled his lawsuit after suing Pentagon officials who “deemed him unfit for the service” following a positive HIV test, according to WBUR News.

TRENDING: Latino activist's realistic view on border angers CNN contributor

Eddie Diaz, a student at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, sued state and federal military officials in May after he was dropped from Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and the Vermont Army National Guard for testing positive for HIV, according to WBUR News. Diaz settled on Tuesday and plans to return to school to become an Army Officer.

“I am incredibly grateful to be back on track to obtain a contract with the ROTC and then commission as an officer,” Diaz told the outlet. “I just want an opportunity to serve my country, and I believe that should be available to all eligible Americans.”

Diaz has had military aspirations since he was 7-years-old and attended Junior ROTC when in high school, WBUR News reported.

Diaz said that federal law alleged that he couldn’t be dropped from the school if he was “healthy, asymptomatic and on a treatment regimen that renders his viral load undetectable,” WBUR News reported. Military officials allegedly never asked Diaz how he contracted HIV, nor and was he never taken to a military doctor.

When he was dropped, Diaz allegedly lost his scholarship and medical coverage, according to WBUR News.

Norwich University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), the Vermont Army National Guard and Diaz’s lawyers did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Top Dem says U.S. is ready to ban gasoline cars, but he himself drives a gas-guzzler
Dozens of deputies deprived of guns and badges due to 'unsatisfactory' psych exams
Can HIV-positive student be in U.S. Armed Forces? Pentagon finally decides
Telling a student to get an abortion could be a felony, universities warn
Biden's Treasury secretary could be on her way out, report says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×