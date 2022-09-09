A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Canada manhunt ends as mass-stabbing suspect dies from self-inflicted wounds

Killing spree left 10 dead

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 9, 2022 at 4:11pm
(FOX NEWS) – The suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing spree that left 10 dead in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has died from self-inflicted injuries after police tracked down the stolen car he was traveling in along a highway, an official says.

The death of Myles Sanderson, 32, brings an end to the massive manhunt launched Sunday following the string of attacks in the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve and nearby town of Weldon. The other suspect in the killings, Sanderson's 30-year-old brother, Damien Sanderson, was found dead Monday.

"This evening our province is breathing a collective sigh of relief," Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commander of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, said at a news conference Wednesday night.

Read the full story ›

