You cannot be a true Christian and a Democrat

It's not ipse dixit when I say that you cannot be a true born-again Christian and be a Democrat. The Democratic Party supports everything the Word of God condemns and does so proudly. I would be remiss if I didn't make the point that it's become increasingly difficult for true born-again Christians to support what the Republican Party has been transmogrified into by Karl Rove and the Bush family.

That said, Democrats are like feral chickens. Chickens can be expected to leave droppings everywhere they walk. Democrats can be expected to do ostensibly the same thing vis-à-vis their embracing of the worst failed policies history has offered.

They're an amalgam of the malleable minds, revisionist historical teachings, anti-God neo-Leninism and raw hatred produced in classrooms where the bar of instruction has been lowered to the level of dust on the ground; and they continue to surpass that low standard as though it were advancement in an Olympic sport. They're a demonic, ecclesiastical cabal formed from the worst humanity has to offer. They're representative of what Dante witnessed as he journeyed through hell.

I find very little to agree with in the ideas Thomas Paine espoused, beginning with the fact that he was a Deist. But, as the saying goes, even a broken clock is right twice daily.

Thus, when Paine, in his work titled "The American Crisis," said, "To argue with a man who has renounced the use and authority of reason, and whose philosophy consists in holding humanity in contempt, is like administering medicine to the dead, or endeavoring to convert an atheist by scripture," I wholeheartedly concur.

Democrats boast not of hiring and/or placing the most qualified in positions that require competence; rather they boast of placing sexual deviants, wholly unqualified females and/or persons recognized as a crayon color.

Sexual perversion isn't a skill set, nor is melanin alone consistent with intellect. And, even if a person who views being a crayon color as the summum bonum is qualified in one position, it doesn't make him or her qualified in all positions. Nor does two men engaging in sexual intercourse with one another qualify them for marriage; it qualifies them for disease and mental health treatment, but sexual perversion isn't a skill set.

Democrats can always be counted upon when they win or, in Biden's case, steal the presidential election, to immediately shut down and dismantle programs that were working seamlessly to the great benefit of American citizenry and specifically the working class. Joe Biden is the poster child for this.

Biden shut down pipelines, refused to renew drilling leases and in so doing destroyed America's economy. In destroying the American economy, he took the American workers from income security and pension growth to the typical Democratic standard of government dependence.

Biden and Democrats boast that gas prices have decreased as much as $3 per gallon. What they fail to mention is that the price of gas is still $3 and more higher than it was 20 months ago. And Biden is silent on what will be historic costs for home eating oil this winter. He's boasting forgiving student loans. What he fails to understand is that most of those with student loans should never have gone to college. They would have benefited from tech school programs and training in a trade.

Those persons identified as black enjoyed the highest rates of employment ever under President Trump. Under Biden, Democrats have relegated them to poverty standards they've always experienced under Democrats.

Democrats push for mandatory electric vehicles in states where they experience blackouts and rolling blackouts when people use air conditioners in their homes. States are painting streets yellow to reflect sunlight – and other dipstick stupidity.

Democrats are masters at telling people what they should do, but doing the exact opposite themselves. They're morally opprobrious, anti-modernity, social-Marxists, reprobate, debaucherous believers that they deserve what we have earned.

Also, they're rabid destroyers of initiative. They're Erebusic marplots whose singular skill is deconstruction of the greatest country in the world.

Democrats are walking contradictions: They claim to be for opportunity for all, but they do far more for illegal aliens than they do for Americans. They claim to be about climate, but they engage in the lifestyles they claim are destroying the environment. Politics for them isn't a job; politics is the ability to reward and indemnify themselves in whatever way and whenever they believe it in their best interest.

And above all, they're liars. They lie to one another; they lie to We the People; and they lie about the proper social constructs. But, while they believe they're somehow deceiving God, we who are true believers know the day of their reckoning awaits them.

The Scriptures tell us in Psalm 37:1-2 (KJV): "Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity. For they shall son be cut down like the grass, and whither as the green herb."

The Scriptures tell us to come out from among them and to be separate. I take that seriously. I will never honor or obey Democrats' wicked laws and mandates. I will do my all to rescue people whose minds are imprisoned by them.

