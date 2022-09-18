A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Catastrophic': Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

'I urge people to stay in their homes,' mayor says

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 18, 2022 at 6:43pm
(AP) -- Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around.

Forecasters said the storm would cause massive flooding and threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in eastern and southern Puerto Rico.

“The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

