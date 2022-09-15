Catholic college folds after five decades

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Chatfield College in Ohio, “which operated for five decades as a two-year Roman Catholic college” is transforming itself into a full-time nonprofit student services center, Inside Higher Ed reported September 13.

Fall 2022 will be Chatfield College’s final academic semester, according to a college news release.

The new institution will be called Chatfield Edge, according to the release. It will help students prepare for college and careers through counseling, college application assistance, mentorship and scholarships, as well as basic skills such as interview prep and budgeting.

