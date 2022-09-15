A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Faith
Catholic college folds after five decades

Transforming itself into a full-time nonprofit student services center

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2022 at 8:59pm
Bishop Neal Buckon, vicar of the western half of the United States for the Archdiocese of the Military Services, celebrates Mass March 28, 2021, with Marines and sailors of the Catholic parish during a Palm Sunday service at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Chapel at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jeffrey Caraway)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Chatfield College in Ohio, “which operated for five decades as a two-year Roman Catholic college” is transforming itself into a full-time nonprofit student services center, Inside Higher Ed reported September 13.

Fall 2022 will be Chatfield College’s final academic semester, according to a college news release.

The new institution will be called Chatfield Edge, according to the release. It will help students prepare for college and careers through counseling, college application assistance, mentorship and scholarships, as well as basic skills such as interview prep and budgeting.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







