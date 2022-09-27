Chess world rocked by feud between stars as one accuses other of cheating

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Magnus Carlsen flatly accused Hans Niemann of cheating in a lengthy statement Monday.

Carlsen, the No. 1-ranked chess player in the world, explained his decision to withdraw from the Sinquefield Cup earlier this month and resigning from their Julius Baer Generation Cup match with Niemann after one move.

Niemann has faced cheating allegations — from anything to wireless vibrating anal beads to a vibrating shoe, according to multiple reports — in the past and the rumors took the internet by storm with Tesla CEO Elon Musk even chiming in at one point.

