A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Chicago declares itself 'sanctuary city' for transgender surgeries, abortion

New ordinance supported by mayor who forced citizens to show vaccine papers to eat in restaurants

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 23, 2022 at 3:03pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, D-Chicago (Video screenshot)

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, D-Chicago (Video screenshot)

(LIFESITE NEWS) – A new ordinance in Chicago declares the Windy City a “sanctuary” for “bodily autonomy” and forbids government agencies and staff from helping other states enforce their abortion laws or laws against the genital and chemical mutilation of children.

The Chicago City Council approved on Wednesday the “Bodily Autonomy Sanctuary City Ordinance,” which prohibits any Chicago government agency or employee from “provid[ing] information related to, or in furtherance of, any investigation or proceeding initiated in or by another state or jurisdiction that seeks to impose civil or criminal liability or professional sanctions upon a person for the provision or receipt of, or any inquiry concerning, reproductive health care or gender-affirming care that is legal in the State of Illinois.”

Illinois allows abortion up until the moment of birth. The city’s leftist mayor Lori Lightfoot supports the ordinance, which models an executive order she had signed earlier in the year.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







William and Kate's children have new last name
'Fat Leonard' nabbed in Venezuela after fleeing U.S. Navy trial
State's energy companies announce 64% increase in electricity rates beginning Nov. 1
County tells people to shelter in place because of Tesla battery fire
Disney hikes ticket prices, champions LGBT sexual deviancy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×