Christian app Hallow reaches 100 million prayer mark

(FOX NEWS) – Hallow is a Catholic prayer and meditation app that is linking technology and faith — and allowing users to personalize their prayer experience. It's also changing lives.

The word hallow means "to make holy." And with 3.75 million downloads so far, the app — headquartered in Chicago, Illinois — has facilitated over 100 million prayers across some 150 countries since its launch in late 2018, says its creator, 29-year-old Alex Jones.

Fox News Digital asked Jones in a phone interview exactly what combining Christian belief and technology offers — and how the idea for the app first originated.

Read the full story ›