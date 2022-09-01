A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithWND FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Christian app Hallow reaches 100 million prayer mark

Serves wide audience of believers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2022 at 1:14pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) – Hallow is a Catholic prayer and meditation app that is linking technology and faith — and allowing users to personalize their prayer experience. It's also changing lives.

The word hallow means "to make holy." And with 3.75 million downloads so far, the app — headquartered in Chicago, Illinois — has facilitated over 100 million prayers across some 150 countries since its launch in late 2018, says its creator, 29-year-old Alex Jones.

Fox News Digital asked Jones in a phone interview exactly what combining Christian belief and technology offers — and how the idea for the app first originated.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Only 9 percent of law professors are conservative, study finds
Ivy-league university receives $1 million to study 'anti-racist problem' of video game hair
Christian app Hallow reaches 100 million prayer mark
Religious African-Americans more likely to have better heart health, quit smoking
Kathie Lee Gifford's 'The Way' hits theaters
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×