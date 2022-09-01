A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Christian photographer won't be forced to work same-sex weddings

Beat city in court

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2022 at 12:53pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The city of Louisville, Ky., cannot force a photographer to work at a same-sex wedding under a federal court ruling Tuesday that sided with a Christian businesswoman in her lawsuit opposing the application of a new ordinance.

Chelsey Nelson sued Louisville in 2019 and claimed its Fairness Ordinance – which bans discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity – would require her to photograph same-sex weddings, violating her First Amendment rights.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton sided with Nelson, who owns a studio, Chelsey Nelson Photography.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Only 9 percent of law professors are conservative, study finds
Ivy-league university receives $1 million to study 'anti-racist problem' of video game hair
Christian app Hallow reaches 100 million prayer mark
Religious African-Americans more likely to have better heart health, quit smoking
Kathie Lee Gifford's 'The Way' hits theaters
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×