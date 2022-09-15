A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose House

Gave them 60% chance of holding Senate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 15, 2022 at 5:10pm
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. (Photo: Screenshot/MSNBC)

(YAHOO NEWS) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer believes that Democrats are likely to lose their control of the House of Representatives in the November midterms, Punchbowl News reported. In the same exchange he gave Democrats a 60% chance of retaining control of the Senate.

According to the outlet, Schumer made the remarks at an Italian restaurant in Washington, DC, with a group of other Democratic senators. The remarks were loud and could be overheard by several other patrons, Punchbowl said

His prediction that Democrats would lose control of the Senate contradicts that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said the party would not only hold the House but increase its majority.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







