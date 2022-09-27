A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldTESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Church of England bars Tutu's daughter from presiding at funeral over her marriage to woman

'Seemed really churlish and hurtful'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2022 at 9:38pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Megan Rapinoe carries a purse reading 'In Gay We Trust' at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Video screenshot)

Megan Rapinoe carries a purse reading 'In Gay We Trust' at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(EPISCOPAL NEWS SERVICE) -- The Church of England is facing sharp criticism from supporters of greater LGBTQ+ inclusion in the church after the daughter of the late-Archbishop Desmond Tutu was barred from presiding at a church funeral in England because she is married to a woman.

The Rev. Mpho Tutu van Furth, who now serves as a priest in the Netherlands, was ordained in the Episcopal Church in 2004. Although the United States-based church has long welcomed gay and lesbian clergy and in 2015 approved marriage rites for use by same-sex couples, the Church of England maintains that marriage is only between a man and a woman and requires gay and lesbian clergy to remain celibate.

The Episcopal Church and Church of England are two independent member provinces of the worldwide Anglican Communion.

TRENDING: Neuroscience: Democrats think more with their emotions

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Horrific: Man guilty after murdering, eating testicles of other man met on dating app
Church of England bars Tutu's daughter from presiding at funeral over her marriage to woman
Church leader: Russian soldiers dying in Ukraine will be cleansed of sin
Chess world rocked by feud between stars as one accuses other of cheating
Europe: 755% spike in excess deaths in kids since vax rollout
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×