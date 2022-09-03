A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THE FATS OF LIFE
Commercial weight loss plans really do help people slim down, study says

'Evidence-based commercial weight management programs are a potential solution'

WND News Services
Published September 3, 2022
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) – New research finds that if slimming down is your ultimate goal, it may be worth it to invest in a commercial weight loss program.

Dr. Lesley Lutes, director of the University of British Columbia’s Centre for Obesity and Well-Being Research Excellence, reports people looking to make meaningful, lasting lifestyle changes and lose weight tend to be more successful when they use a commercial weight loss program compared to others who try to do it all on their own.

“Given the prevalence of obesity, accessible and effective treatment options are needed to manage obesity and its comorbid conditions including heart disease and pre-diabetes,” Lutes says in a university release. “Evidence-based commercial weight management programs are a potential solution to the lack of available treatment and considerably cheaper than a clinic-based approach.”

WND News Services
