Company announces 11% of employees will lose jobs in 'Anti-Racist' focused layoffs

CEO proudly notes his firm's 'Anti-Oppression lens'

Published September 18, 2022 at 6:31pm
Published September 18, 2022 at 6:31pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson announced in a message to all employees that 11% of its workforce would be laid off, stating that they made the layoffs through an "Anti-Racist" and "Anti-Oppression" lens.

The San Francisco-based corporate communications company CEO said in the message to employees that the layoffs are "wise and necessary."

"I'm not going to sugarcoat things. A layoff is the last thing we want to do, but I believe it's wise and necessary. Twilio has grown at an astonishing rate over the past couple years. It was too fast, and without enough focus on our most important company priorities. I take responsibility for those decisions, as well as the difficult decision to do this layoff," Lawson said.

