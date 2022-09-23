Conservatives have become the enemy

It's funny how the mainstream media will seize on a topic and run with it. Just within the last few weeks, the "topic du jour" is how conservatives are now the enemy.

In fact, the headlines are coming so thick and fast, it's hard to keep up:

I could go on and on, but you get the idea.

Why are these headlines sprouting now? Partly it's because of Biden's creepy and dystopian "battle for the soul of the nation" speech in which he referred to the 70% of Americans who didn't vote for him as "extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic" and said we "fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country." (He also said anyone who criticized his economic agenda were "white supremacists" and "extremists").

He reiterated these points in another speech for the DNC at Marriott Gaylord National Resort in which he painted his non-supporters as a "violent threat to Democracy."

Slandered Americans pointed out the "violent threat" they represent:

"I am a middle aged teacher. I teach low income children in the worst neighborhood in my area. I raised 7 children, and put myself through school while raising the first 2 alone. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation."

"I am a retired Marine with 26 years of service. I volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and at my local church. Married to the same woman for 35 years. I raise cows and chickens. I wear Hawaiian print shirts. I am a threat to the very soul of the nation."

"I'm a middle aged mom. I raised two children whom I taught to love Christ and be kind to others. I bake casseroles. I listen to 80's pop music. I pay my taxes and don't break the law. I'm also now considered a threat to the soul of the nation."

"I'm a mom, I take care of my sick mother, who can't live on her own. I love my dogs and I cook 'real food' for them twice a day, every day. I just bought my first house, and I love to decorate and bake goodies for my neighbors. I am a threat to the very soul of this nation."

Wow, so violent. So threatening.

However, I believe most of this rhetoric can be traced to fears over the looming midterm elections, which (barring widespread cheating, which I fully expect will happen) promises to be a bloodbath for the left. Painting conservatives as domestic terrorists is merely a desperate attempt to project the terrorist tactics being employed by the left.

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan sparked controversy last week by referring to so-called MAGA Republicans and declaring "We've gotta kill and confront that movement." This came on the heels of Hillary Clinton comparing "MAGA Americans" to al-Qaida on the anniversary of 9/11. (Clinton also wants to "purge" the Republican party of the "disease" of MAGA.)

But these loathsome tactics are just that: tactics. "Democrats aren't just persecuting Republicans; they're baiting them," wrote Andrea Widburg in American Thinker, who believes "this is going to end with Donald Trump's indictment. My guess is that the indictment will take place before the election because Democrats want to trigger a violent response that will justify halting the elections and, possibly, imposing some form of martial law. I can't believe I'm writing that, but all the indications are there."

Historian Victor Davis Hanson adds: "We know where the violence is coming and they [the left] project it on the right because they don't have a message that the majority of the people feel…is helping America. And they want to distract us. … But the violence is coming from the left" [italics added]. Hanson says Democrats are ramping up the rhetoric to distract from an "inevitable loss" in the November midterms and that "MAGA people" weren't the ones who engaged in rioting during the summer of 2020 or threatening Supreme Court justices.

This troublesome rhetoric is not just annoying and silly, it's creepy and dangerous. Columnist Laura Hollis notes that historically, "governments that have pitted swaths of the people against each other have laid the groundwork for civil unrest, war and even genocide. … America's Democratic Party has reasons other than fomenting violence – or even keeping Trump out of the White House – for the recent drumbeat of hysteria. The purpose of their outrageous and fabricated accusations is to persuade half the country that the other half poses an unprecedented threat that will justify the extraordinary power Democrats have every intention of grabbing if given the chance."

The left is desperately searching for a scapegoat, and in their eyes they've found it: anyone who doesn't agree with them or objects to implementing their insane agenda. Now that they've identified the enemy, expect both the rhetoric and intimidation tactics to ratchet up significantly in the near future.

History is replete with examples of what happens when one group loses its humanity and begins committing atrocities against others. The left's constant and extreme examples of gaslighting and projection are setting the stage for something big. You've been warned.

