A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Couple turns home into museum for 'rescued' cat figurines

Wife: 'We're gonna do what?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2022 at 12:26pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Collection of cat figurines (video screenshot)

Collection of cat figurines (video screenshot)

(UPI) – When Shawn Redner told his wife, Hilary Siegel-Redner, that he wanted to turn their Menomonee Falls, Wis., home into a museum for cat figurines, she had a predictable response: "We're gonna do what?"

Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum held its first open house in 2020, a few years after the couple started amassing their collection of second-hand – or "rescued" – cat figurines.

Redner told UPI in a recent Zoom interview that the collection started as a result of "boredom." "I was just sitting here, and we weren't doing anything, and I remembered a friend of mine collected mushrooms about 20-something years ago," Redner said, "We would get all those from second-hand shops and antique malls. I said to Hilary, 'Come on, we're gonna go find some cats!'"

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jewish group to sue New York for banning guns in houses of worship
Couple turns home into museum for 'rescued' cat figurines
Home-invading python removed from family's recliner chair
Heroic woman saves collapsed police officer being attacked by swarm of bees
'Star Trek' icon Nichelle Nichols' ashes to launch into space
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×