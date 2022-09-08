Couple turns home into museum for 'rescued' cat figurines

(UPI) – When Shawn Redner told his wife, Hilary Siegel-Redner, that he wanted to turn their Menomonee Falls, Wis., home into a museum for cat figurines, she had a predictable response: "We're gonna do what?"

Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum held its first open house in 2020, a few years after the couple started amassing their collection of second-hand – or "rescued" – cat figurines.

Redner told UPI in a recent Zoom interview that the collection started as a result of "boredom." "I was just sitting here, and we weren't doing anything, and I remembered a friend of mine collected mushrooms about 20-something years ago," Redner said, "We would get all those from second-hand shops and antique malls. I said to Hilary, 'Come on, we're gonna go find some cats!'"

