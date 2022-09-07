COVID shot 100 times likelier to cause severe harm than prevent it

Amid continued university and college COVID-19 vaccine mandates, a study by well-known American and British scientists has found the experimental shots are nearly 100 times more likely to cause a student serious injury than prevent hospitalization with COVID-19.

The study, which is currently undergoing peer-review, analyzes U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, or VAERS, the British blog Daily Sceptic reported.

The researchers – who include Drs Marty Makary and Stefan Baral of Johns Hopkins University, and Dr. Vinay Prasad of the University of California – estimate that for every COVID-19 hospitalization prevented in previously uninfected young adults, 18 to 98 serious adverse events will occur.

That includes 1.7 to 3 booster-associated myocarditis cases in males and 1,373 to 3,234 cases of serious injury that interferes with daily activities.

Further, the actual risk-benefit profile is even less favorable, the study found, due to the high level of natural immunity following infection in the population.

In summary, the university booster mandates are unethical because:

no formal risk-benefit assessment exists for the age group;

vaccine mandates may result in a net expected harm to individual young people;

mandates are not proportionate: expected harms are not outweighed by public health benefits given the modest and transient effectiveness of vaccines against transmission;

U.S. mandates violate the reciprocity principle because rare serious vaccine-related harms will not be reliably compensated due to gaps in current vaccine injury schemes;

and mandates create wider social harms.

The Daily Sceptic observed that while the study "is focused on vaccine coercion, its arguments also apply more generally to the offer of vaccination to young adults, and raise questions as to whether vaccine recipients are being fully appraised of the risks and likely benefits before consenting to the inoculation."

