Politics U.S.
Credit card firms to code gun, ammunition purchases, making them easier to track

American Express, Mastercard, Visa to support merchant category code

Published September 10, 2022 at 6:08pm
(JUST THE NEWS) – The international organization responsible for creating merchant category codes for credit card purchases has given its approval to establish one for transactions made at gun stores.

The International Organization for Standardization’s Registration and Maintenance Management Group met on Wednesday to discuss a request made by Amalgamated Bank to set up such a code.

An ISO spokesperson told The Center Square that RMMG members could not decide whether to approve the application. That elevated the discussion to the ISO leadership that oversees standards for retail financial services.

Read the full story ›

